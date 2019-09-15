{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Gene and Rita Mosley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20, 2019.

Gene Mosley and Rita Duffy exchanged vows at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo on Sept. 20, 1969.

Gene is retired from John Deere, and Rita is retired from Waterloo Community Schools.

They are the parents of Michael Mosley of Los Angeles and Daniel Mosley of Arvada, Colo.

The couple will celebrate with a trip in the spring of 2020.

