Happy 40th Anniversary, Wayne and Michaela Sparks!
Wayne and Michaela Sparks are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2019.
This summer they took a trip to Birch Lake in Minnesota and spent time with some of their family.
They have four children, Rick and Melyse of Belle Plaine, Tom of Cedar Rapids, Ryan of Los Angeles and Tarina of Belle Plaine. They also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
