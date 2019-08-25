{{featured_button_text}}
Sparks/40

Mr. and Mrs. Sparks

Happy 40th Anniversary, Wayne and Michaela Sparks!

Wayne and Michaela Sparks are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This summer they took a trip to Birch Lake in Minnesota and spent time with some of their family.

They have four children, Rick and Melyse of Belle Plaine, Tom of Cedar Rapids, Ryan of Los Angeles and Tarina of Belle Plaine. They also have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments