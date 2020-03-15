Happy 50th Anniversary, Rick and Karen Wagner!

HARPERS FERRY -- Rick and Karen (Beck) Wagner will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 21 with a card shower.

They were married March 21, 1970, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.

They were both employed at Cabela's but have retired.

They have three children, Chris and (Sarah) Wagner, Heather and (Brian) Ehrig, and Tucker (their dog). Their grandchildren are, Ashleigh and Dylan Wagner, Austin, Sammy and Bailey (their grandpuppies).

Cards can be sent to 2356 Longview Ln., Harpers Ferry 52146.

