{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson/60

Mr. and Mrs. Jackson

Happy 60th Anniversary, Jerry and Nancy Jackson!

Jerry and Nancy Jackson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

They were married Aug. 2, 1959.

They have two children, John and Cathy Jackson of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Julie and Jeff Dostal of Traer, along with four grandchildren, Brady and Spencer Jackson of Colorado and Alexa and Jack Dostal of Traer.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments