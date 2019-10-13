{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan/50

Left to right, back row, Nick, Jordan and Michelle Tovar and Eva, Erin and Tom Jordan; middle row, Donna and Jerry Jordan; and front, Franny and Leo Jordan.

Happy 50th Anniversary, Jerry and Donna Jordan!

Jerry and Donna Jordan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.

They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

They will have an open house today, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls from 2 to 4 p.m.

Jerry retired from Samson Manufacturing, and Donna retired from AEA 267.

Their family includes Michelle and Nick Tovar and Tom and Erin Jordan, and two grandsons, Jordan Tovar and Leo Jordan, and two granddaughters, Eva and Franny Jordan.

