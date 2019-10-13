Happy 50th Anniversary, Jerry and Donna Jordan!
Jerry and Donna Jordan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4.
They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They will have an open house today, Oct. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls from 2 to 4 p.m.
Jerry retired from Samson Manufacturing, and Donna retired from AEA 267.
Their family includes Michelle and Nick Tovar and Tom and Erin Jordan, and two grandsons, Jordan Tovar and Leo Jordan, and two granddaughters, Eva and Franny Jordan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.