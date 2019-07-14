Dennis and Barb (Johnson) Daniels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary July 20 with an all family camping trip.
They were married July 20, 1969, in Cedar Falls.
Dennis "retired" from Schumacher Elevator Co. and Barb from NuCara Pharmacy.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their family includes sons Jason of Waterloo and Craig (Tina) and grandson Soren of Decorah.
They were married the day they landed on the moon, and it's been an adventure ever since.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.