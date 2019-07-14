{{featured_button_text}}
Daniels/50

Mr. and Mrs. Daniels

Dennis and Barb (Johnson) Daniels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary July 20 with an all family camping trip.

They were married July 20, 1969, in Cedar Falls.

Dennis "retired" from Schumacher Elevator Co. and Barb from NuCara Pharmacy.

Their family includes sons Jason of Waterloo and Craig (Tina) and grandson Soren of Decorah.

They were married the day they landed on the moon, and it's been an adventure ever since.

