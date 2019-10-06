Happy 50th Anniversary, Bud and Sue Hansen!
Bud and Sue Hansen are observing their 50th wedding anniversary. They are currently living on a boat touring the East Coast.
Bud Hansen and Sue Venter were married Aug. 8, 1969, in Cedar Falls.
Bud retired as a salesman at Harnack Co., and Sue retired as an elementary art teacher.
Their family includes three children, Jennifer Hansen Das, living in Seattle, married to Sanjay Das with two children (Gabby and Serena); Lia Hansen Cohen living in Ethiopia with one child (Jivan), and Andy Hansen, living in Cedar Falls.
