Happy 1st Birthday, Leo Alexiou Miller!
0 comments

Happy 1st Birthday, Leo Alexiou Miller!

  • 0
Leo Miller

Leo Miller

Happy 1st Birthday, Leo Alexiou Miller!

Love,

Papa Todd, Nana Julie, Aunt Kim, Uncle Steven, Uncle Nick, Aunt Alyssa, Uncle Anthony, cousins: Nicky, Thomas, and James, Great-Grandma Yvonne Roberts, Great-Grandma Carolyn Ilax, and Great-Aunt Sue Ilax

Courier Reporter Meta Hemenway-Forbes' most memorable stories of 2019

My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing stories of grace and courage in the face of terrible circumstances. People rise from awful things, sometimes broken, but almost always stronger in spirit. The stories I've chosen here exemplify that.

Meta Hemenway-Forbes

Meta Hemenway-Forbes

  • 0

Meta Hemenway-Forbes is deputy editor and special projects manager for the Courier. A Waterloo native, she has been at the Courier for 23 years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News