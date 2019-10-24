{{featured_button_text}}
TRAER -- Steve Woodman will be honored on his retirement with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Reinbeck Memorial Building, hosted by Jackie Woodman, Brad and Ashley Woodman, and David and Jill Woodman.

He is retiring Nov. 21 from ECI Co-op/MidIowa Co-op.

Steve is punching his clock for the last time. His daily grind is being left behind.

No more corn or feed sacks. It's time for him to kick back and relax!

