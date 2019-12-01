{{featured_button_text}}
 Photo courtesy of the family

Happy Retirement to Mark Gardner!

Mark Gardner is retiring from Don Gardner Construction on Jan. 1, 2020, after 50 years and will celebrate with a planned trip to Arizona.

Mark and his wife, Norma, and two sons, Casey and Jacob, are announcing the next big step in the development of Don Gardner Construction.

Mark is retiring while Casey and Jacob assume the ownership, becoming the third generation of family ownership.

