Joel Petersen

After 38 years in the automotive industry, and 35 years with Bill Colwell Ford, Joel Petersen has decided it’s time to retire!

Please join us for an open house on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bill Colwell Ford, 238 Waterloo Road, Hudson.

