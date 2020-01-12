Happy Retirement to Gary Sigler!
Gary retired from John Deere on Dec. 31 after 43 years.

He is celebrating with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Waterloo American Legion Post 138, 728 Commercial St.

