Sally Wharf

Happy Retirement, Sally Wharf!

Sally Fleming Wharf will be honored on her retirement with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 18, at the AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale, hosted by her kids.

She retired from Walmart on July 23 after 29 years.

