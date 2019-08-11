Happy Retirement, Sally Wharf!
Sally Fleming Wharf will be honored on her retirement with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 18, at the AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale, hosted by her kids.
She retired from Walmart on July 23 after 29 years.
