CHARLES CITY -- Ron Timpe is retiring Dec. 31 from Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City.

  Ron and Kathy will celebrate with their children Kristy/Toby of Urbana and Jeff/Sarah of Arvada, Colo., on a family trip and will have lots of fun with their six  grandchildren!

Ron has spent nearly 40 years as a hospital chief financial officer. He was previously at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence, Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, and and Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

