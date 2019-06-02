{{featured_button_text}}
Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson

A retirement party is being planned for Rita Wilson from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Zsavooz, 206 Brandilynn Blvd., Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She retired from Viking Pump on May 1 after over 41 years of employment.

No gifts, please.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments