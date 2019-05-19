Larry Sivesind is retiring from the Black Hawk County Health Department after 46 years of service!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Before Larry heads off to his next adventure, please join us as we celebrate this milestone with a cake reception on Friday, May 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., 2nd Floor Chapel (Room 201), Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.