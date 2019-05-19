{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Sivesind

Larry Sivesind is retiring from the Black Hawk County Health Department after 46 years of service!

Before Larry heads off to his next adventure, please join us as we celebrate this milestone with a cake reception on Friday, May 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., 2nd Floor Chapel (Room 201), Waterloo.

