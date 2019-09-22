{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. David Breitkreuz

Happy Retirement, Dr. David Breitkreuz!

David Breitkreuz, MD, will be honored on his retirement with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Kimball Ridge Center-Medical Arts building, 2055 Kimball Ave., fourth floor.

Dr. Breitkreuz is retiring from MercyOne on Nov. 1 after 22 years of service.

