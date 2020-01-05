{{featured_button_text}}
Dan Lichty

Dan Lichty

Happy Retirement, Dan Lichty!

WATERLOO — Dan Lichty retired from Hawkeye Community College on Dec. 20 after 20 years.

He is celebrating with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Waterloo American Legion, 728 Commercial St., hosted by his family.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments