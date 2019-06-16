{{featured_button_text}}
Al Shepard

After 32 years with Bill Colwell Ford, Al Shepard has decided it’s time to retire!

Please join us for an open house on Thursday, June 27, from 2-6 p.m. at Bill Colwell Ford, 238 Waterloo Road, Hudson.

