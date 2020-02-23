Happy 102nd Birthday, Mary K Williams!

Mary K Williams will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Feb. 27 with a card shower.

Born Feb. 27, 1918, in Cherokee, Mary K is a graduate of UNI. She taught kindergarten for her entire career, retiring from the Waterloo Community Schools in 1980.

She’s is a recipient of the Courier 8 Over 80 Award and still lives independently at Landmark Commons and is an active member of First Presbyterian Church.

Cards may be sent to her at 1400 Maxhelen Blvd., No. 2207, Waterloo 50701-9603.

