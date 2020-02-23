Happy 102nd Birthday, Mary K Williams!

Cards may be sent to her at, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd, No. 2207, Waterloo 50701.

Born on Feb. 27th, 1918 in Cherokee, Mary K. is a graduate of UNI. She taught kindergarten for her entire career, returning from the Waterloo Community Schools in 1980. Mary K. is a recipient of the Courier 8 over 80 award. She still lives independently at Landmark Commons and is an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.