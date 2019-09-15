Happy ‘GOLDEN’ Birthday, Eve Seedorff!
Eve turned 14 on the Sept. 14.
You make us proud in so many ways. We hope this “golden” year is as awesome as you are!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
All our love,
Mom and Dad (Lynn and Nick), Sam and John
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.