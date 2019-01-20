Try 1 month for 99¢
Carlye Pietan-Harn

Carlye Pietan-Harn

23 on Jan. 23

You were once my little girl

And now my shining star.

Look how big you’ve grown

So beautiful and sweet.

You make me so proud.

And I just wanted to tell you

On this your special day

How very much I love you.

Love,

Mom and family

