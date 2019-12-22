{{featured_button_text}}
Lee

James and Grayce Lee

Happy First Anniversary!

James and Grayce Lee are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Dec. 26, 2019.

They were married at Cherry Creek State Park in Denver, Colo., followed by receptions in Colorado in March and Iowa in April 2019.

Their families will celebrate with James and Grayce in December with a dinner in Iowa City. In January the couple will celebrate with a trip to Hawaii.

James is the owner of JBL & Co., CPAs, LLC and Cedar Valley Tax Services. Grayce is a CPA and controller at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. They work and live in Denver, Colo.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments