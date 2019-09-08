Happy First Anniversary! Mohring-Miller
WATERLOO — Nicole Mohring and Neal Miller were married Sept. 8, 2018, in Waterloo at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with pastor William Thalacker officiating.
Neal is the son of Craig and Tiffanie Miller of Waterloo, and Nicole is the daughter of Roger and Deb Mohring of New Hampton.
Matron of honor was Hannah Thomas of Urbana. Bridesmaids were Amy Weston of Waterloo, Natalie Crawford of Dunkerton, sister of the groom; Sheena Hovey of Lisbon and Jordan Terrones of Waterloo.
Best man was Cody Sage of Dunkerton. Groomsmen were Joe Weston of Waterloo, Nick Crawford of Dunkerton, brother-in-law of the groom; Taylor Steimel of Iowa City and Caleb Kinnetz of Waterloo.
Ushering guests were Justin Lichty and Scott Thomas, both of Urbana, and Miah Reed of Waterloo.
The bride is employed with Black Hawk Grundy Health Center, and the groom is employed with Centro Inc., both in Waterloo.
The couple honeymooned in the Bahamas and reside in Evansdale.
