Dixie Duffy

Dixie (Trent) Duffy will celebrate her 100th birthday with a reception planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Friends Solarium at the Stanard Family Western Home, 402 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls.

Dixie was born June 1, 1919.

Her family includes Morley and Karen Trent, Tim and Margie Trent, Cleve and Elaine Trent and Cindy and Bob Pollock. She has nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Your presence is her present.

If you are unable to attend, please send cards and wishes to Dixie at 420 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls 50613.

