Happy Birthday!

Happy 95th Birthday, David!

David Greene will celebrate his 95th birthday with a open house hosted by his children, on March 22 at The Cove located at Friendship Village, 3720 Village Place, Waterloo from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. (Please enter through Door C).

David was born March 8, 1925. He has been married for 72 years and counting to Marian Carrigg Greene.

He was employed by Jens Olesen and Sons Construction Company and Prairie Construction Company as a Chief Estimator.

His family includes 3 children, Karen Farmer, Marsha Lind, and Paul Greene. He also has eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Please come join our family and friends in celebrating Dave's wonderful 95 years here in Waterloo. The Ole' Marine would love to see you again!

