Happy Birthday!
0 comments
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Happy Birthday!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Birthday!

David Greene

Happy 95th Birthday, David!

David Greene will celebrate his 95th birthday with a open house hosted by his children, on March 22 at The Cove located at Friendship Village, 3720 Village Place, Waterloo from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. (Please enter through Door C).

David was born March 8, 1925. He has been married for 72 years and counting to Marian Carrigg Greene. 

He was employed by Jens Olesen and Sons Construction Company and Prairie Construction Company as a Chief Estimator.

His family includes 3 children, Karen Farmer, Marsha Lind, and Paul Greene. He also has eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Please come join our family and friends in celebrating Dave's wonderful 95 years here in Waterloo. The Ole' Marine would love to see you again!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News