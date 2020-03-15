Happy Birthday!

Happy 80th Birthday, Geraldine Ryherd!

CEDAR FALLS -- Geraldine Ryherd will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 20, 1940. She married Billie Ryherd on April 12, 1958.

Geraldine is a retired farmer and is enjoying life working in her numerous flower gardens.

Her family includes three children, Duane (Saundra) Ryherd, Micheal (Karrie) Ryherd, Sandi (Tony) McGinn. She has four grandchildren, Jarred (Maile) Ryherd, Micheala (Brody) Hala, Ashley McGinn, Blake Ryherd. She also has two great-grandchildren, Dane and Elliott.

Cards can be sent to 8116 Wagner Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

