Happy Birthday!
0 comments
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Happy Birthday!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Birthday!

Geraldine Ryherd

Happy 80th Birthday, Geraldine Ryherd!

CEDAR FALLS -- Geraldine Ryherd will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 20, 1940. She married Billie Ryherd on April 12, 1958. 

Geraldine is a retired farmer and is enjoying life working in her numerous flower gardens.

Her family includes three children, Duane (Saundra) Ryherd, Micheal (Karrie) Ryherd, Sandi (Tony) McGinn. She has four grandchildren, Jarred (Maile) Ryherd, Micheala (Brody) Hala, Ashley McGinn, Blake Ryherd. She also has two great-grandchildren, Dane and Elliott.

Cards can be sent to 8116 Wagner Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News