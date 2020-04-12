Happy Birthday!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 80th Birthday!

GILBERTVILLE — Wilma Frost will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower and an open house at a later date.

She was born April 15, 1940, in Waverly to William and Caroline Schmidt.

Later she married Ron Frost on Sept. 17, 1960.

She worked as an in-home daycare provider and as a school cook.

She has six children: Lori Frost, Kim Fischels, Deb (Matt) Schultz, Greg Frost, Julie (Brian) Wilson, and Michelle Stroh. She also has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 2417 2nd St. PO Box 593, Gilbertville, IA 50707.

