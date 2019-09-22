{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Birthday, Yvonne Lienau!

Yvonne Lienau will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Sumner.

Her children include Cathy and Jerry Buhr, Lynne and Keith Niemann, Lisa and Jeff Leyh, all of Sumner, and Julie and Rick Chase of Cedar Falls. She also has 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

