Happy Birthday, William!

CEDAR FALLS — William James Philo will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born May 1, 1930, in New Hartford to Claude and Grace Philo. He later married Loretta Rose Nunnally Philo.

They have three children, seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

William retired from John Deere and also farming.

Cards can be sent to 32172 Westbrook St., Cedar Falls.

William Philo graduated from New Hartford High School. He served in the Army during the WW2 cleanup of Korea. He went to UNI and retired from John Deere and as a Farmer. William and Loretta continue to live on their farm.

