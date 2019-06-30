Happy Birthday, Tom DeLong!
Tom DeLong will celebrate his 80th birthday from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 101 W. Sycamore St., Dunkerton.
Please join us!
He was born July 12, 1939, in Waterloo to Nathaniel and Gladys DeLong. He married Kristin Shimp on July 23, 1960, in Dunkerton. She passed away on May 1, 2016.
Hosting the event will be his children, Bill and Lisa Shook, Dave DeLong and Cheryl Schrage, Scott and Denise Schock, all of Dunkerton; a daughter, Wendy, is deceased. Tom also has 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way.
