Happy Birthday, Tom Corcoran!
FAIRBANK — Tom Corcoran is celebrating his 85th birthday on Sept. 5 with a family dinner.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He worked at John Deere for 30 years and also farmed; he’s been retired for more than 31 years. Tom is enjoying his retirement.
Help Tom have a great 85th birthday by sending a memory or birthday greeting to him at 702 Front St., Fairbank 50629.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.