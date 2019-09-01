{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Corcoran

Happy Birthday, Tom Corcoran!

FAIRBANK — Tom Corcoran is celebrating his 85th birthday on Sept. 5 with a family dinner.

He worked at John Deere for 30 years and also farmed; he’s been retired for more than 31 years. Tom is enjoying his retirement.

Help Tom have a great 85th birthday by sending a memory or birthday greeting to him at 702 Front St., Fairbank 50629.

