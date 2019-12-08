{{featured_button_text}}
Happy Birthday to Viola Madlom!

Share in celebrating Viola Madlom’s 90th birthday Dec. 22 — send a card and share your love!

Please send all cards by Wednesday, Dec. 18, to:

Mike Smith, 223 Crestridge Drive, Waterloo 50702

May your birthday be filled with many blessings.

