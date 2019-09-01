Theresa Gootee will celebrate her 80th birthday with a family dinner.
She was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Clutier.
She's a retired nurse from John Deere.
Her family includes children Kathy, Michael and Timothy, as well as five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
