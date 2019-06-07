{{featured_button_text}}
Dierks

Pat and Darrell Dierks

A reception honoring Pat and Darrell Dierks’ 79th and 80th birthdays is being held on Sunday, June 9, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Orchard Hill Church, The Big House, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Friends and colleagues are invited. Please RSVP at (319) 277-4048.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments