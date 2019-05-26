BIRTHDAY Happy Birthday to my favorite twin (Larry McGrane-Waterloo) from his favorite twin (Terry McGrane-Denver). 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Soules settled with estate in fatal 2017 crash Dunkerton man wins $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize Terry J. Hudson (1961-2019) 38th KOKZ Fourth Street Cruise is Saturday in downtown Waterloo Waterloo woman arrested in pepper spray iPhone robbery View All Promotions promotion The Good Life - January 2019 AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? Print Ads Ad Vault Pulse May 21, 2019 Stillwater Greenhouse 3110 Shadow Ave, Orchard, IA 50460 641-732-3252 Website Ad Vault 161152-1.pdf May 23, 2019 Ad Vault Director of Music Ministries May 24, 2019 Ad Vault Thank Use 38 min ago Ad Vault Memorial Day 38 min ago Scheels All Sports 4550 15th Ave. South, Fargo, ND 58103 319-277-3033 Website Ad Vault Reveal Digital Grow Cedar Valley Chamber 38 min ago Ryan Exterminating Inc Serving, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-296-3327 Website Ad Vault Courier Ad 38 min ago Northstar Community Services 3420 University Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-0901 Ad Vault 19 04 00040 Wat 05/24/19 TBD May 24, 2019 Ad Vault 3 car ad 38 min ago Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Ad Vault 160991-1.pdf May 21, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.