Happy Birthday to Maye Youngblut!
WATERLOO — Maye Youngblut is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Dec. 13, 1929.
Cards may be sent to her at 1117 Maxhelen Boulevard, Apt. 102, Waterloo 50701.
