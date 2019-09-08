{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Birthday to Janelle Hager Inman of Waterloo!

Daughter of Andrew and Virginia Hager (both deceased), mother to Troy Cook and Heather Rios, grandmother to Eric and Manny, and an East High graduate of ’68.

Happy Birthday, Mom!!

As you embrace this beautiful year of your life, may it be peaceful, and may God bless you so abundantly that you run out of space to store the blessings!

Manny and I love you to the moon and back!

