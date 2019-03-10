Try 3 months for $3
Happy Birthday to Imogene Spree!

Imogene Spree

PARKERSBURG — A 90th birthday celebration for Imogene Spree will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at Parker Place, 707 Highway 57, Parkersburg, Iowa.

If you can’t attend, Imo loves getting cards too. Her address is 707 Highway 57, No. 205 Parkersburg 50665.

