Happy Birthday to Imogene Spree!

PARKERSBURG — A 90th birthday celebration for Imogene Spree will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at Parker Place, 707 Highway 57, Parkersburg, Iowa.
If you can’t attend, Imo loves getting cards too. Her address is 707 Highway 57, No. 205 Parkersburg 50665.
