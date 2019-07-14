{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Ron Roberts

Happy Birthday to Dr. Ron Roberts!

WATERLOO — Family is celebrating former UNI professor Dr. Ron Roberts’ 80th birthday on July 31 with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to Ravenwood, 2651 St. Francis Drive, B-12, Waterloo 50702.

