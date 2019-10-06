{{featured_button_text}}
Tempest Woock

Tempest Woock

Happy Birthday, Tempest Woock!

Tempest Woock will celebrate her 50th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born Oct. 9, 1969, in Waterloo; her dad is Roger Woock.

Cards may be sent to her at 2009 Coachman Drive, Waterloo 50701 .

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Happy Birthday.

You are a gift to all who know you. We hope your birthday is as sweet as you are, and just as fun too! Have an absolutely fantastic day.

Love,

Dad, Diane, Nicoll and family

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments