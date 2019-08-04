Happy Birthday, Shirley Geist!
WATERLOO — Shirley Ann McElroy Geist is celebrating her 90th birthday with a reception, starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Waterloo’s Grace Reformed Church, 520 Maxwell St.
She was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Waterloo. She was married to Jack Geist, who passed away in 2016.
Her family includes children Greg and Laurie, along with three grandchildren.
Hosting the event are Lynn and Greg Geist, son Jack and Jennifer and Matthew Ganahl, sons Jackson and Alexander.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at 28043 230th St., P.O. Box 760, LeClaire 52753.
Please join the Geist and Ganahl families in honoring Shirley at 90. Shirley will be moving to Arizona to be near her son Greg and his family. Come enjoy cake and punch as we sing “Happy Trails to You.”
