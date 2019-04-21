{{featured_button_text}}
Rosemary Bogge

Rosemary Bogge

WATERLOO — Rosemary Alice (Brennan) Bogge is celebrating her 96th birthdays,

She was born April 18, 1923, in Alma, and she married Donald Joseph Bogge (deceased 1998) on Jan 4, 1944.

Cards may be sent to her at Northcrest Room 106, 2001 Heath St., Waterloo 50703.

Please drop by for a visit. She would enjoy the company.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments