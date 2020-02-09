Happy Birthday, Rita Kneeland!
Rita Kneeland will celebrate her 70th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Sparta, Wis., to Frank and Peg Kneeland.
Cards may be sent to 912 Denver St., Waterloo 50701.
