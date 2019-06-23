{{featured_button_text}}
Rick Niedermann

Happy Birthday, Rick Niedermann!

We are celebrating Rick’s 65th birthday early!

Please join us by sending a card to him at 4836 Charolais Drive, Waterloo 50701.

Rick would love hearing from you. Happy Birthday, Grandpa!

Love you,

Michael, Leah, Jacob and Friends

