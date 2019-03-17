Try 3 months for $3
Norma Fischer Briden

Norma Fischer Briden of Sun City, Ariz., is celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 8, 1924, in Perry. She married Howard G. Briden on Oct. 17, 1942; he passed away in November 2016.

Her family includes children Cheryl and Howard Francis and Cindy and Rich Boesen, along with three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to No. 27, 10025 W. Royal Oak Road, Sun City, AZ 85351.

