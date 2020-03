Happy Birthday, Nancy Leskun!

CEDAR FALLS -- Nancy Leskun turns 20 for the fourth time on March 16!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She will continue to bike, kayak, and garden for the next 20 years.

She will celebrate with a special dinner with her husband Butch, her son Rob (Julie), her daughter Michelle (Tim), and all her family.

Please send birthday cards to her at 1416 Rainbow Dr., Cedar Falls 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0