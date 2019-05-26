{{featured_button_text}}

Just a few years have passed. . . Marcia Dudden will be celebrating her 80th birthday on May 31!

Please send her birthday wishes by mailing them to her at 845 Fox Ridge Road, Dike 50624.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

With love from Stephanie, Michelle and Kyle

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments