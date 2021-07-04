 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Birthday, Mom!
0 comments

Happy Birthday, Mom!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Delores Voorhees

Happy 90th Birthday to the most fun-loving, spunky, entertaining, encouraging mom three girls could ever wish for. You filled our lives with wonderful memories. Having enjoyed your passion for music your entire life, I’m sure the Lord has put you in charge of His Gospel Sing Along!

We miss you, Mom. Your smile, your laugh, your brownies and cookies and your unconditional love. We are forever grateful for the life lessons you taught us.

You’re always in our hearts... we’ll see you when we get there.

All our LOVE, Pam, Debbie & Terrie

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News