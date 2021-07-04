Happy Birthday, Mom!

Delores Voorhees
Happy 90th Birthday to the most fun-loving, spunky, entertaining, encouraging mom three girls could ever wish for. You filled our lives with wonderful memories. Having enjoyed your passion for music your entire life, I’m sure the Lord has put you in charge of His Gospel Sing Along!
We miss you, Mom. Your smile, your laugh, your brownies and cookies and your unconditional love. We are forever grateful for the life lessons you taught us.
You’re always in our hearts... we’ll see you when we get there.
All our LOVE, Pam, Debbie & Terrie